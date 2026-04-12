Sanae Takaichi pushes one-year timeline for constitutional reform

Speaking at the annual convention of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo on Sunday, Takaichi said she aims for the party to reach a stage by next year where it can present a clear prospect of submitting a constitutional revision proposal.

“We hope to hold a party convention next year in a state where we can say that there is a prospect of proposing a constitutional amendment,” she said, indicating a structured and time-bound approach to the process.

Takaichi also reaffirmed her readiness to move forward with a national referendum on any proposed changes.

Beyond constitutional reform, the prime minister used the platform to highlight her government’s economic stance, emphasizing what she described as a “responsible and proactive fiscal policy.”

Looking ahead, Takaichi pointed to upcoming political tests, including unified local elections in spring 2027 and the House of Councillors election in 2028. She said the party would focus on strengthening its position nationwide, with the goal of maintaining electoral success at both local and national levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan decided to add 17 airports and ports to a list of designated facilities, allowing the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard to use them in peacetime to strengthen national defenses.