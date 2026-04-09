Japan to add 17 airports, ports for defense use

The newly added facilities include New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Chubu Centrair International Airport in the central prefecture of Aichi and Sendai-Shiogama Port in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, according to the decision made on Wednesday.

With the designation, runways will be expanded and seawalls will be improved to prepare for potential use by the SDF and the JCG in contingencies. The latest designation will bring the total number of such facilities to 57-24 airports and 33 ports.

The government has earmarked 225 billion yen in related costs in fiscal 2026, including funds for road development to enhance accessibility to designated facilities in Hokkaido, the Kyushu southwestern region and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, more than doubling from 96.8 billion yen in the previous year.

Earlier, it was reported Japan passes a record 122 trillion yen budget amid global turmoil.