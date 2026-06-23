Samsung’s HBM4 sales reach $1bn within 4 months

The South Korean technology company began large-scale production and shipments of HBM4 chips in February, becoming the first manufacturer to commercialize the new memory standard.

Industry estimates suggest HBM4 revenue could exceed $1.2 billion by the end of June as Samsung continues to ramp up deliveries and strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding high-bandwidth memory market.

HBM4 is designed for next-generation artificial intelligence applications and is expected to play a key role in advanced AI accelerators, including Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin platform.

While the HBM market is currently dominated by HBM3E products, analysts expect demand for HBM4 solutions to increase as AI-related computing requirements continue to grow.

Industry observers forecast a significant increase in Samsung’s HBM4 shipments in the coming months, with annual sales projected to surpass $10 billion in 2026, the product’s first full year on the market.

According to industry estimates, the global HBM market is expected to reach $54.6 billion in 2026, representing growth of 58% compared with the previous year.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung Electronics reclaimed its leading position in the global DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing its market share to 36% and surpassing SK Hynix and Micron Technology.