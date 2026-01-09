Samsung unveils world’s largest 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026

According to Samsung, the new R95H model reflects both a technical upgrade and a renewed design direction for its ultra-premium televisions. The company said the display draws on design principles first introduced more than a decade ago, revisiting what it described as the original “spirit” of its premium display philosophy.

“Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business. He added that the design revives earlier concepts to deliver what the company describes as an unmistakably premium display for a new generation.

Samsung said the television features a refined “Timeless Frame,” described as a modern evolution of its earlier gallery-inspired designs and guided by the philosophy of “technology as art.” Inspired by architectural window frames, the company said the screen is designed to appear visually integrated into interior spaces rather than functioning solely as a traditional television. Audio elements are built into the frame to match the scale of the display.

On the technical side, Samsung said the TV is powered by its Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro, which use artificial intelligence to enhance color, contrast and detail across bright and dark scenes.

The company stated that the display delivers 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut through its Micro RGB Precision Color 100 technology and has been certified by Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik for accurate color reproduction. Samsung also said the model includes its proprietary Glare Free technology to reduce reflections under different lighting conditions.

Additional features include support for HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio, as well as access to Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, which enables conversational search, recommendations and AI-based applications.

Samsung said the 130-inch Micro RGB TV will be showcased at its exhibition zone throughout CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the devices expected to be released in 2026.