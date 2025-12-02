Samsung unveils world’s first triple folding smartphone

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold combines the functionality of both a smartphone and a tablet in a single device. The model features the largest screen ever introduced in the Galaxy lineup.

The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing high performance even when multiple applications are running simultaneously. The smartphone offers up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Galaxy Z TriFold is equipped with a 5600 mAh battery. With 45 watt super fast charging support, the device can reach 50 percent capacity in about 30 minutes.

The main camera features a 200 megapixel resolution and is complemented by a 12 megapixel ultra wide lens and a 10 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The body of the device is made from titanium and reinforced aluminum, while the new FlexHinge folding mechanism makes the smartphone thinner and more durable.

The model supports AI powered features, including Generative Edit for advanced photo editing and voice assisted interaction through Gemini Live.

The innovative smartphone was presented on December 2.

Sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold will begin on December 12 in South Korea, followed by launches in China, Singapore, the UAE and the United States. Customers will receive a six month Google AI Pro subscription and a one time 50 percent discount on display repair.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple is preparing to launch a budget Mac laptop priced below USD 1000 to compete with Chromebooks and entry level Windows devices. The new product is expected to debut in the first half of 2026 and is aimed at students and basic users.