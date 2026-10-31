Samsung to discontinue Samsung News in late December

According to Android Authority, the standalone Samsung News widget will no longer receive updates, and the company recommends that users of Galaxy smartphones and tablets remove it from their home screens.

The change is also expected to affect the leftmost panel on the One UI home screen, where Samsung News has been available alongside Google Discover. Following the shutdown, Google Discover is likely to become the sole news feed option in the panel.

Samsung said that personal information collected through the service would be deleted after its termination, except for records that must be retained under applicable local laws.

Samsung launched Samsung News in 2023. It was the company’s latest effort to compete with Google Discover and Apple News. It replaced Samsung Free, which had followed Samsung Daily and Bixby Home.

Despite introducing curated daily briefings and content from partner publishers, the service failed to displace Google Discover as the preferred feed for many Galaxy users.

Samsung has not announced a replacement for the platform, suggesting that it is stepping back from operating a standalone news aggregation service on its devices.

Earlier, days after launching its first folding iPhone, Apple acknowledged that some of the devices exhibit display problems and ​said it will replace them.