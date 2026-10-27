Apple to replace iPhone Duo units affected by screen problems

Apple started shipping the iPhone Duo last week, ‌with customers around the world lining up for tight inventory after initial online orders sold out in minutes. Analysts have said Apple is likely to face supply constraints because the iPhone Duo, which unfolds like ​a passport booklet, is complex to manufacture.

Over the weekend, social media posts showed the iPhone Duo with cracks and lines in the inner display along the central hinge where the iPhone Duo folds.

Apple acknowledged the problems on Monday, saying affected units tend to show the problem quickly.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," Apple said in a statement. "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

Apple did not comment on what might cause the issue.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple’s first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, had gone on sale at Apple Store locations worldwide.