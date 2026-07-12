Samsung to bring forward opening of 1st Yongin chip plant to 2029

The accelerated timeline comes as the government speeds up development of the Yongin National Industrial Complex, a national strategic project set to serve as the company's next-generation semiconductor manufacturing hub.

Samsung is currently planning to commence operations in 2029 at the first of six semiconductor plants to be built at the Yongin industrial complex, just south of Seoul, according to the sources.

"An earlier start of operations at the first plant will enable Samsung to respond more quickly to rapidly growing global demand for artificial intelligence chips," an industry official stated.

Separately, the chipmaker said last month that, under its mega project investment plan, it is set to invest 2,030 trillion won (US$1.35 trillion) in its Pyeongtaek and Yongin semiconductor clusters, along with 400 trillion won to build two new chip plants in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul.

As reported earlier, Samsung's profit soared 1,800% as the AI chip boom shatters quarterly records.