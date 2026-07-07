Samsung's profit soars 1,800% as AI chip boom shatters quarterly records

The South Korean technology giant forecast second quarter operating profit of approximately 89.4 trillion won (US$58.8 billion) for the April to June period, up about 1,810% from 4.68 trillion won a year earlier.

Quarterly sales are projected to reach 171 trillion won, compared with 74.57 trillion won in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of roughly 129%. The company will release its full earnings report, including net profit and a business segment breakdown, later this month.

If confirmed, the results would mark Samsung's third consecutive quarter of record revenue and operating profit.

The surge was driven by robust demand for advanced memory chips used in AI data centers. As technology companies continue expanding AI infrastructure, tight semiconductor supplies have supported strong pricing, boosting earnings for major memory chip manufacturers.

Samsung has further strengthened its position by expanding production and shipments of high-value memory products, including its latest high-bandwidth memory chips designed for AI applications. At the same time, increased focus on advanced AI chips has constrained supplies of conventional memory products, helping keep prices elevated across the broader market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that memory chip prices are expected to rise much faster than previously anticipated over the next 18 months.