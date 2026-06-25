Samsung retains lead in global DRAM market

The South Korean technology giant accounted for 38% of global DRAM revenue in the January-March period.

Its closest competitor, SK hynix, held a 29% market share, followed by U.S.-based Micron Technology with 22%.

Samsung regained the top position in the fourth quarter of 2025 after briefly trailing SK hynix, which led the market during the first half of last year. The company maintained its lead in the opening quarter of 2026, widening the gap with SK hynix to nine percentage points, compared with four percentage points in the previous quarter.

Although Samsung's share declined compared with the same period a year earlier, the company continued to generate more than one-third of global DRAM revenue, retaining its leadership in the segment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Samsung Electronics had generated more than $1 billion in sales from its sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory chips just four months after launching mass production.