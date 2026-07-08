Samsung may finally fix Galaxy Z Fold’s biggest screen problem

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has reworked the hinge mechanism for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup. The new design is said to feel noticeably different from previous generations and provide better crease control.

“The hinge feel of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is noticeably different from previous generations. To further improve the crease, Samsung has made the folding and unfolding action more decisive. In other words, it is no longer as easy to hold at certain angles as before. But this change brings a significant improvement in crease control. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series has reached the top level in the industry, with a crease performance comparable to the OPPO Find N6,” the tech analyst wrote on X.

The upgrade is likely to apply to both the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung is preparing to unveil its new foldable smartphones later this month. The company has already started teasing the upcoming devices, while leaks continue to reveal possible design and hardware upgrades ahead of the official launch.

If confirmed, the improved hinge and reduced display crease could become one of the key upgrades of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, especially as foldable smartphone makers continue to compete on durability, screen quality and overall user experience.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Samsung Electronics expects to deliver the strongest quarterly results in its history, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence memory chips.