Samsung expects record profit of nearly $80 billion

According to Samsung’s earnings guidance, operating profit for July to September is estimated at approximately $79.8 billion, compared with $9 billion a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $144.9 billion, up from $63.9 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

Compared with the previous quarter, operating profit is expected to increase by around 20%, while revenue is set to rise by 13.7%. In the second quarter, the company recorded operating profit of approximately $66.5 billion on revenue of $127.4 billion.

According to Yonhap, the growth is driven by large-scale investment in AI infrastructure. Strong demand is exacerbating semiconductor shortages and keeping memory chip prices high. With the world’s largest memory chip production capacity, Samsung has become one of the main beneficiaries of the boom.

If the preliminary figures are confirmed, the company will set quarterly revenue and operating profit records for the fourth consecutive quarter. Samsung would also become the first South Korean company to post quarterly operating profit exceeding 100 trillion won ($74.4 billion).

The company has yet to disclose results for individual divisions or its net profit. Its final earnings report will be released later in October.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Samsung had forecast a nearly 1,800% year-on-year surge in second-quarter operating profit, driven by booming demand for AI memory chips.