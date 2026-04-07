Samsung Electronics posts record operating profit

According to preliminary data, Samsung Electronics made a sharp financial leap, with operating profit reaching 57.2 trillion won (about $33.1 billion) in January–March, up from 6.61 trillion won a year earlier and significantly exceeding analysts’ expectations by 36.7%.

Revenue rose even more rapidly, increasing 68.1% year-on-year to 133 trillion won. This marks the first time the company’s quarterly revenue has exceeded the 100 trillion won threshold, setting a new all-time high. Net profit data has not yet been disclosed.

For comparison, the company’s total operating profit for 2025 stood at 43.6 trillion won, while the previous quarterly record of 20 trillion won was set in the fourth quarter of last year.

The main driver behind the growth was surging demand for advanced memory chips, including HBM4, widely used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung Electronics reclaimed its leading position in the global DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing its market share to 36% and surpassing SK Hynix and Micron Technology.