Samruk-Kazyna to cut 650 jobs in March

The decision was taken after President Tokayev’s statements on the need to revise the Fund's personnel structure and raise efficiency of the country’s quasi-state sector.

“We plan to cut 10% of administrative and managerial staff. All corporate decisions have already been taken. We work in line with the labor legislation, and I suppose, that by the end of March, all these decisions will be implemented,” Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov said in Akorda.

He assured that the cuts will affect only administrative and managerial staff in Astana and will not impact the production units.

“In total, the number of employees of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund in Astana is 6,500. Accordingly, we are reducing about 650 people,” explained he.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Sanruk-Kazyna, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov set a task to enhance control over implementation of the Fund’s major projects.