PM Bektenov tasks enhancing control over implementation of Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s major projects

The meeting discussed the Fund’s operational results for 2025 and implementation of priority investment projects.

According to Chairman of the Board, Nurlan Zhakupov, in the reporting period, gas transportation volumes increased by 9%, cargo turnover – by 5%, and oil and gas condensate production – by 3%. Particular attention was given to financial sustainability and investment dynamics.

According to 2025 estimates, the Fund’s revenue amounted to 19.1 trillion tenge, EBITDA reached 5.4 trillion tenge, and net profit totaled 2.1 trillion tenge.

It was noted that assets under management increased to $88 billion, up 9% compared with 2024. The growth was driven by the implementation of investment projects and higher net profit.

The Board of Directors heard a report on the implementation of the group’s investment portfolio, which includes 120 projects worth 52 trillion tenge across priority sectors of the economy, such as energy, transport, and oil and gas. The projects are being carried out in line with instructions from the Head of State.

It was noted that in 2025, the Fund’s companies signed about 9,000 contracts with domestic producers totaling around 2.2 trillion tenge, compared with 1.1 trillion in 2024 - a 98% increase. In addition, 363 offtake contracts worth approximately 260 billion tenge were concluded, up 30% from the previous year.

In 2025, Samruk‑Kazyna JSC completed 10 projects with a total value of 1.1 trillion tenge. Among them were the expansion of CASPI BITUM production to 750,000 tons per year, a desalination plant in Kenderli with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, construction of the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway, as well as projects to develop container infrastructure and localize industrial production.

In 2026, the Fund plans to complete several strategic projects aimed at the development of energy, transport, digital, and industrial infrastructure, strengthening transit potential, and ensuring sustainable economic growth of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Zhakupov informed Board members that planned investment expenditures in 2026, expected to positively impact the country’s GDP growth, will amount to 5.3 trillion tenge (2.7 trillion - in 2025, 2 trillion - in 2024). These funds are allocated for the commissioning of new facilities, including Almaty’s Thermal Power Plant‑2 and Thermal Power Plant-3, the Turkestan combined‑cycle gas plant, and the Trans‑Caspian fiber‑optic line across the Caspian Sea, etc.

The Prime Minister instructed the Fund’s leadership to monitor the implementation of major projects on a daily basis.