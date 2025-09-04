Kazakhstan strengthens investment framework and launches Alatau City project

According to him, the country has modernized the regulatory framework for special economic and industrial zones, providing predictable tax and customs incentives along with access to sites equipped with ready-made engineering infrastructure.

“Investor protection has been significantly strengthened for projects exceeding $60 million. Investment agreements ensure legislative stability for up to 25 years,” Bozumbayev stressed.

He noted that six such agreements were signed last year, while 22 more have already been concluded this year.

Bozumbayev underlined the pivotal role of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in attracting investment.

Kazakhstan offers investors a legal system based on English common law, a dedicated court, and an international educational ecosystem. The AIFC also provides access to debt and equity capital markets, including green and Islamic finance instruments.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

Among the strategic initiatives, Bozumbayev presented the Alatau City project in the Almaty region, which covers over 80,000 hectares. The project envisions a comprehensive ecosystem integrating industrial facilities, scientific infrastructure, and modern urban spaces.

It also includes the development of an agro-processing and logistics hub, serving as an international export platform for organic agricultural products.

“Our plans also include the creation of international centers for knowledge, medicine, education, and tourism. This center will become a key focal point for attracting business initiatives, highly qualified professionals and creative teams generating a strong multiplier effect over the city's economy,” he said.

According to Bozumbayev, the implementation of the project will result in modern infrastructure, transparent and stable business conditions, and consistent government support.

“Alatau City is set to establish itself as one of the leading investment and innovating hubs in Kazakhstan and Central Asia,” he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan will spend above 60 billion tenge for the first launch from the Baiterek space complex.