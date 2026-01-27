Samruk-Kazyna mulls entry into Chinese bond market

The parties discussed the development of a long-term partnership, as well as the prospects for Samruk-Kazyna to enter the Chinese bond market, according to the Fund's press service.

In addition, they also considered the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of RMB financing.

Founded in 1995, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) is a leading investment company in China, providing investment banking and brokerage services, asset management services, and financial consulting.

The headquarters of CICC is located in Beijing.

The company has a wide network of offices in China and representative offices in key international financial centers around the world.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and ExxonMobil reviewed cooperation prospects and exploration plans.