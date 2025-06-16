Kazakhstan and China to co-develop transboundary uranium field

The Satbayev Institute of Geological Sciences, China University of Geosciences (Beijing), the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and Xiamen Wanli Stone Co., Ltd signed a framework agreement on joint comparative research of transboundary strategic ore belts between Kazakhstan and China, Kazakh Invest NC JSC said.

Besides, the sides are expected to include the project on the joint development of the uranium ore belt in Ili region in the medium-term and long-term nuclear power cooperation plan.

The agreement was signed as part of the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan and China are set to sign 60 agreements up to USD 25 bln at the forum.