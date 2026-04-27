Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, China's CITIC discuss cooperation expansion issues

The parties discussed expanding cooperation and launching joint projects.

Earlier, the modernized Caspi Bitum plant - implemented by KazMunayGas in partnership with CITIC Group - was launched ahead of schedule.

The heads of Samruk-Kazyna and CITIC Group serve as co-chairs of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, which has been operating successfully since 2013.

CITIC Group is a major state-owned conglomerate with businesses spanning financial services, banking, insurance, and investments in industry, construction, energy, transport, and telecommunications.

Earlier, it was reported that Samruk-Energy, China Energy International Group had discussed joint projects in renewable energy sources