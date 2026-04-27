EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, China's CITIC discuss cooperation expansion issues

    18:48, 27 April 2026

    Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, has met with Zhang Wenyu, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group on Monday, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Fund’s press service.

    Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, China's CITIC discuss cooperation expansion issues
    Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna

    The parties discussed expanding cooperation and launching joint projects.

    Earlier, the modernized Caspi Bitum plant -  implemented by KazMunayGas in partnership with CITIC Group - was launched ahead of schedule.

    The heads of Samruk-Kazyna and CITIC Group serve as co-chairs of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, which has been operating successfully since 2013.

    CITIC Group is a major state-owned conglomerate with businesses spanning financial services, banking, insurance, and investments in industry, construction, energy, transport, and telecommunications.

    Earlier, it was reported that Samruk-Energy, China Energy International Group had discussed joint projects in renewable energy sources

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund China Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All