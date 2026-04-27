Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, China's CITIC discuss cooperation expansion issues
Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, has met with Zhang Wenyu, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group on Monday, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Fund’s press service.
The parties discussed expanding cooperation and launching joint projects.
Earlier, the modernized Caspi Bitum plant - implemented by KazMunayGas in partnership with CITIC Group - was launched ahead of schedule.
The heads of Samruk-Kazyna and CITIC Group serve as co-chairs of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, which has been operating successfully since 2013.
CITIC Group is a major state-owned conglomerate with businesses spanning financial services, banking, insurance, and investments in industry, construction, energy, transport, and telecommunications.
Earlier, it was reported that Samruk-Energy, China Energy International Group had discussed joint projects in renewable energy sources