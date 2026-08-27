Samruk-Kazyna beats 2026 profit targets, boosts local procurement

The meeting reviewed the Fund’s performance results, including production and financial indicators, as well as measures to support domestic manufacturers.

Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov reported that in January-July 2026, the Fund’s income reached 12.5 billion tenge, exceeding the target by 5%. EBITDA exceeded 3.4 billion tenge, up 7% from plan, while net profit surpassed the target by 4%, reaching 1.2 billion tenge.

As part of efforts to support domestic producers and develop local manufacturing, the holding signed procurement agreements worth 694 billion tenge, a 32% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The holding has introduced 16 measures to support domestic producers, including prioritizing locally manufactured goods, concluding long-term contracts, providing prepayments of up to 30%, and accelerating payments. The portfolio of research and development and design and construction projects comprises 55 initiatives worth 13.9 billion tenge, seven of which have already been completed.

Olzhas Bektenov also assigned several tasks to ensure the timely implementation of investment projects and further improve the holding’s procurement processes.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Singapore signed deals on water management and the Middle Corridor.