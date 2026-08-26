Kazakhstan, Singapore ink deals on water management and Middle Corridor

The meeting aimed to discuss the agreements reached during the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The two sides discussed prospects for trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with particular attention to digitalization, artificial intelligence, and joint educational initiatives.

Those present highlighted the positive growth trends in economic partnership. Last year, bilateral trade approached $1 billion, and in the first six months of this year, trade turnover reached $777 million – a 2.5-fold year-over-year increase. In 2025, gross foreign direct investment from Singapore doubled to approximately $1.5 billion.

The discussions also pointed to broad opportunities for further trade diversification, expanded investment collaboration, and new joint projects. Promising areas for cooperation include agriculture, transport and logistics, digitalization, and AI.

"Digital transformation is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. The President has declared this year the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Our country ranks among the top ten global leaders in the UN Online Services Index (OSI). Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of development aimed at building a fully digital economy over the next three years through the widespread integration of artificial intelligence," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

In turn, Lee Hsien Loong said that the two governments maintain strong relations and are committed to building a partnership that will enable businesses to unlock more joint projects. He pointed to rising investment and trade as a solid foundation for future growth. Lee also said that Singapore sees the changes taking place in Kazakhstan and the growth opportunities, adding that the countries' relations have great potential to develop further.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Concluding the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and economic cooperation and to implementing the agreements reached.

The following documents were signed:

An agreement between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise on the capacity-building program Leadership in Sustainable Urban Water and Waste Management;

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in multimodal transport, trade facilitation, and digitalization between Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The agreements cover knowledge exchange, professional development for Kazakh specialists, and the introduction of cutting-edge approaches to managing water resources, transport, and trade ecosystems – including efforts to unlock the potential of the Middle Corridor.