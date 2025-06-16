Samruk Energy, CWE to build Kazakhstan’s first pumped storage power plant

Samruk Energy said that the project is of strategic importance in establishing additional reserves of maneuverable generation to balance renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan.

The document confirms the mutual interest of the sides to implement the project on time, which is key to the country’s sustainable development, reads a statement from Samruk Energy.

To note, in last July, Samruk Energy and CWE concluded the cooperation agreement, providing for a feasibility study to implement the project, with two priority locations in Almaty region.

It was earlier reported that Samruk-Kazyna Fund signs new energy and digital transformation agreements within the Central Asia - China Forum in Astana.