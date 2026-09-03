Sambo athlete Bolat Sapar wins super heavyweight gold for Kazakhstan at World Nomad Games

The wrestling events are being held on September 3, with the entire sambo tournament taking place in a single day, according to the International Sambo Federation’s schedule.

The victory adds another major international title to Sapar’s career. In 2024, he won gold at the Asian and Oceania Sambo Championships in Macau in the category of under 98 kg.

In the final of that tournament, Sapar defeated Uzbekistan’s Nemat Yakubov ahead of time with an Achilles lock. The Kazakhstani athlete later described the technique as his signature move.

At the World Nomad Games, Sapar stepped up to the over 98 kg division and once again finished the tournament at the top of the podium, securing Kazakhstan another gold medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed four medals at the World Nomad Games.