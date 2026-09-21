Samarkand to host World Summit on Investing in Children’s Wellbeing

Political leaders, ministers, international organizations, and experts in social protection, healthcare, and education are expected to attend. A distinctive feature of the summit will be the participation of children and adolescents, who will join discussions on issues directly affecting their lives and future.

The program includes an opening ceremony, panel sessions, and thematic discussions. Delegates will also visit social facilities in Uzbekistan to learn about national projects supporting children and families.

A central focus will be strengthening social protection systems, improving access to services, and ensuring support for families with children. Special attention will be given to child health and early development, with experts examining modern approaches to medical and social care from birth.

Inclusive education will be another priority, with participants exploring ways to expand access for children with diverse needs and create conditions for full participation in society.

The summit will also feature the Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer, gathering specialists from various countries to share experience, discuss advanced diagnostic and treatment methods, and explore new strategies to improve care for children with cancer.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan presented the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child with measures aimed at preventing violence against children, combating bullying and cyberbullying, expanding psychological support, and promoting family-based care for orphaned children.