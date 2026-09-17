Kazakhstan presents child protection measures to UN Committee

According to the ministry, there are nearly seven million children in Kazakhstan, making up around 34 percent of the country’s population.

During a dialogue with members of the UN Committee, Kazakhstan’s delegation outlined measures to prevent violence against children and counter bullying and cyberbullying. The delegation also highlighted the development of psychological support services and the national “111” contact center.

The discussions also covered family-based placement of orphaned children, inclusive education, child healthcare, children’s participation in decision-making, and the protection of children’s rights in the digital environment.

Particular attention was placed to the implementation of the “Children of Kazakhstan” Concept for 2026-2030, which brings together measures in the areas of child safety, education, healthcare and social support.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Enlightenment

Our main criterion for effectiveness is a real improvement in the situation of every child. Kazakhstan is open to meaningful dialogue and further development of the national system for protecting children’s rights, said Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova.

The 101st session of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, held in Geneva, reviewed Kazakhstan’s combined fifth and sixth periodic reports on the country’s implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Kazakhstan’s interagency delegation was headed by Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova. It included representatives of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Judicial Administration, and the ministries of foreign affairs, internal affairs, healthcare, labor and social protection, as well as culture and information.

During the session, the Kazakhstani side also briefed Committee members on legislative and institutional reforms aimed at protecting children’s rights and ensuring their well-being.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and expressed its readiness to continue strengthening safeguards for children while taking into account the recommendations of the Committee.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan joined the worldwide drive to protect children on social media.