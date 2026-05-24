Samarkand to host 10,000 delegates at landmark green economy expo

Organized by Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change in partnership with Business Congress Management, the exhibition aims to advance environmental sustainability, promote the green economy, showcase innovative technologies, and strengthen international cooperation in sustainable development.

The event is expected to draw around 10,000 participants from Uzbekistan and abroad, including leaders from the Global Green Growth Institute, the Asian Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

With 68 pavilions feating environmental products and 20 pavilions dedicated to startup projects from Central Asia, Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 is set to become a major platform for collaboration and innovation in addressing global environmental challengers.

Earlier, it was reported that the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 will bring together representatives of over 100 countries.