Green tech and startups to take center stage at Eco Expo Central Asia 2026

The event will be one of the region’s largest environmental gatherings, with participation from representatives of over 100 countries.

The exhibition will highlight green economy initiatives, innovative environmental technologies, and opportunities for international cooperation in sustainability. Organizers expect around 10,000 participants and will feature more than 68 pavilions showcasing eco-friendly products and services, plus 20 additional pavilions dedicated to startup projects from Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Regional projects addressing climate adaptation, resource management, and environmental sustainability will be presented to international donors and investors.

The program also includes over 50 side events – forum, presentations, and dialogue platforms – covering topics such as green energy, waste recycling, water management, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus exhibition.