Samarkand preparing to host 2026 World Chess Olympiad

A delegation led by Dana Reizniece‑Ozola, Managing Director of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), visited Uzbekistan to review preparations and held talks with officials from the Ministry of Sports and the Chess Federation of Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: UzA

Reizniece‑Ozola praised Uzbekistan’s experience and capacity to stage major international events, expressing confidence in the successful organization of both Olympiads.

Sports Minister A. Ikramov and Chess Federation Vice President K. Sindarov discussed arrangements for welcoming participants and ensuring the necessary conditions for the competitions.

The FIDE delegation inspected venues, reviewed infrastructure and communication systems, and examined preparations related to accommodation, transport, and other key services. Specific tasks were outlined to ensure effective organization across all areas of the upcoming tournaments.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had unveiled the KazChessLab, a modern methodological center dedicated to training teachers and developing school chess programs.