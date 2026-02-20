New era for chess in Kazakhstan: ChessLab opens in Almaty

The first 25 graduates of the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher’s Training University (QyzPU) received official certificates to teach chess in primary schools. These young educators completed a minor program in Chess Teacher, making them pioneers in the country’s effort to bring chess into classrooms nationwide.

In 2023, the Kazakh Government approved the chess development comprehensive plan for 2023–2027. One of its goals is to introduce chess classes at primary schools. Chess is already taught in 1,500 schools across 20 regions, with more than half located in rural areas.

One of its key components is teacher training. Currently, 204 students are enrolled in chess teaching programs across five universities, with memorandums signed with 14 more institutions.

The long-term goal is to introduce chess teacher training in all 52 teacher training universities, ensuring nationwide coverage.

Notably, the KazChessLab is the country’s first modern special laboratory opened and equipped by the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. It will serve as a “headquarters” for developing teaching methods and training programs. It will host masterclasses, advanced training courses, and methodological workshops for teachers.

The Enlightenment, Science and Higher Education, Tourism and Sports Ministries of Kazakhstan, as well as Freedom Holding and the Shapagat Corporate Fund support introducing chess into schools.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov said the opening of ChessLab and awarding the first diplomas is a contribution to Kazakhstan’s future. He emphasized that chess helps children think strategically, focus, and develop analytical skills.

As written before, on January 30 last year, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and QyzPU signed an agreement on strategic partnership.

Earlier, the Big Chess Academy unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region.