Samarkand awarded World Craft City status

The award highlights Samarkand’s long-standing craftsmanship traditions, deeply tied to its role on the Great Silk Road.

Photo credit: UzA

WCC President Saad Al-Qaddumi, Hunarmand Association Chairman Rasuljon Mirzaahmedov, and Samarkand Deputy Hokim Rustam Qobilov emphasized the importance of both historical heritage and the work of contemporary artisans.

Uzbekistan joined the WCC in 2019, opening doors for artisans to participate in international exhibitions and collaborations.

Photo credit: UzA

Kokand (2019), Bukhara and Margilan (2022), Rishtan, Shahrikhon, and Shahrisabz (2025) were previously recognized as World Craft Cities.

Samarkand is now the seventh Uzbek city with this status.

Photo credit: UzA

Currently, 83 cities worldwide hold the title of World Craft City.

The designation opens opportunities for tourism development, investment, and global promotion of local handicrafts.

To note, this October, Tajikistan will host an international forum on sustainable tourism and cultural heritage, organized by the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan.