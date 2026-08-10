From handicrafts to high-tech: Tajikistan showcases sustainable tourism

The forum aims to strengthen global cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, advancing sustainable ethnographic and gastronomic tourism, and promoting the use of digital technologies to safeguard and showcase historical sites.

Discussions will also highlight opportunities for entrepreneurship in agriculture and explore new avenues for collaboration within the tourism sector.

The program will feature international scientific conferences, expert roundtables, and exhibition dedicated to cultural heritage and handicrafts. In addition, cultural events will be held not only in Dushanbe but also in Khujand, Nurek, and the districts of Dangara, Khovaling, and Darvaz, offering participants a broader view of Tajikistan’s rich traditions and landscapes.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had established the National Tourism Association.