Samarkand Airport to become ECO Aviation Hub

The meeting focused on the pressing issues and prospects for developing an efficient and sustainable transport system within the ECO region.

The participants emphasized the importance of improving multimodal transport corridors, promoting digitalization in the sector, facilitating cross-border trade and transit, and implementing regional agreements and programs was emphasized.

Photo credit: UzA

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilhom Mahkamov, presented information on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s proposals to enhance connectivity in transport and logistics and the progress made in implementing these initiatives.

Uzbekistan’s representative proposed the establishment of a Working Group composed of specialists from transport and customs authorities to implement this initiative and develop a mechanism for the digitalization and mutual recognition of freight and customs documents.

Photo credit: UzA

At the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation among ECO member states, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts to modernize transport infrastructure, harmonize transport policies, and enhance private sector involvement in regional projects.

The primary outcome of the session was the unanimous adoption of the Tehran Declaration, which outlines strategic priorities and a collective roadmap for improving transport cooperation in the region. The document incorporates Uzbekistan’s proposals to establish a Digital Transport and Customs Office and to designate Samarkand Airport as the ECO Aviation Hub.

