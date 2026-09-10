Sam Altman’s OpenAI drama hits the big screen in ‘Artificial’ teaser

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, the film focuses on events in November 2023, when OpenAI’s board removed Altman as CEO before he returned to the position days later, amid disagreements over the company’s leadership and direction.

The trailer presents a fictionalized version of Altman discussing the potential consequences of artificial intelligence, while also showing the tensions surrounding OpenAI as it developed ChatGPT and expanded its influence in the technology industry.

The film also stars Yura Borisov as OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro as former interim CEO Mira Murati and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk.

Amazon MGM Studios was originally set to distribute the film worldwide but dropped out earlier this year, a decision that drew attention given Amazon's separate, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI. Neon subsequently picked up the project.

The film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October and is scheduled to open in select US theaters on Dec. 25, with a wider release planned for January 2027.

The teaser trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘ARTIFICIAL’ has been released.



In select theaters on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/oKNemnTHFT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 8, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had downplayed concerns over the amount of water used by AI data centers, arguing that widely circulated claims about their water consumption do not reflect modern cooling technology.