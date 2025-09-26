Saltanat Tompiyeva elected Vice-Chairperson of ICAO's Administrative Commission

Mauricio Ramírez Koppel, Permanent Representative of Colombia to ICAO, was appointed Chairperson of the Administrative Commission. Musayeroh Barrie, Director General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority; Angshumali Rastogi, Representative of India on the ICAO Council; and Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, were nominated for the positions of Vice-Chairpersons. This is the first time a representative of Central Asia has held this position.

The opening of the Administrative Commission meetings was held with the participation of ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.

The Administrative Commission reviewed three-year budgets, financial matters, the appointment of the External Auditor, human resources management, and gender equality, among other issues.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano noted that the presented draft budget strengthens the organization's long-term sustainability and enables the implementation of priority initiatives aimed at the safe and sustainable development of international aviation.

Kazakhstan presented two documents related to gender equality in aviation. Saltanat Tompiyeva announced an initiative to establish an official ICAO Assembly nomination, "Women Shaping Aviation," which will be presented to three professionals at each Assembly session and accompanied by a certificate of recognition. Nominees will represent the fields of air navigation, safety oversight, aeromedicine, engineering, operations, and other fields. The nomination requires no financial outlay from the Organization and is intended to motivate professionals, inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in aviation.

Kazakhstan's initiative has received preliminary support from China, Canada, South Africa, Peru, the Republic of Korea, Japan, as well as international organizations such as ACI and IFALPA.

Mauricio Ramírez Koppel stated that the Commission welcomes the proposal to establish a nomination. The representative of France proposed that the ICAO Council consider the methodology for determining nominees. The Commission will adopt final resolutions on September 29.

Kazinform earlier reported that Rustem Kabanbayev became Kazakhstan's first ICAO auditor.