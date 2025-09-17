EN
    Rustem Kabanbayev becomes Kazakhstan's first ICAO auditor

    18:35, 17 September 2025

    Rustem Kabanbayev, Chief Aviation Inspector of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, has completed his ICAO auditor certification under the USAP-CMA Programme in Bucharest, Romania, Kazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

    Rustem Kabanbayev
    Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

    This achievement marks Kazakhstan's significant breakthrough in the field of aviation security.

    During the ICAO Aviation Security Auditor Training Course, Kabanbayev demonstrated high professionalism and commitment to represent Kazakhstan within the international aviation security monitoring system.

    He has become the only specialist in Central Asia to pass the rigorous selection process among representatives of aviation authorities from the EUR/NAT region, earning the ICAO auditor status.

    ICAO Security Audit Programme Certificate
    Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

    Having a certified ICAO auditor will enable Kazakhstan to improve its national aviation security system and contribute to the development of international standards.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to announce its initiatives in aviation safety and ecology at the upcoming Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, this September

    Kazakhstan Civil aviation ICAO Airports
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
