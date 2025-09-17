Rustem Kabanbayev becomes Kazakhstan's first ICAO auditor

This achievement marks Kazakhstan's significant breakthrough in the field of aviation security.

During the ICAO Aviation Security Auditor Training Course, Kabanbayev demonstrated high professionalism and commitment to represent Kazakhstan within the international aviation security monitoring system.

He has become the only specialist in Central Asia to pass the rigorous selection process among representatives of aviation authorities from the EUR/NAT region, earning the ICAO auditor status.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

Having a certified ICAO auditor will enable Kazakhstan to improve its national aviation security system and contribute to the development of international standards.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to announce its initiatives in aviation safety and ecology at the upcoming Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, this September