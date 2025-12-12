Salaries for rural veterinarians in Kazakhstan to exceed 400,000 tenge

According to Berdalin, following the Head of State’s directive, the Republican Budget Commission has allocated 22 billion tenge to boost the salaries of veterinary professionals.

“This year, we plan to submit a draft law on veterinary services to the Majilis, incorporating the necessary amendments. In total, we have secured 22 billion tenge from the republican budget, and salary payments are expected to begin in 2027,” the Vice Minister said.

He also confirmed that, beginning in January 2027, veterinary specialists in rural areas will earn salaries of more than 400,000 tenge.

Earlier, Amangaliy Berdalin noted that 3,728 Kazakhstani enterprises have been included into the Register of Foreign Countries.