    Kazakhstan may supply livestock products to 42 countries

    12:42, 12 December 2025

    3,728 Kazakhstani enterprises have been included into into the Register of Foreign Countries today, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Agriculture Amangaliy Berdalin as saying at the Governmental Hour in the Senate.

    Photo credit: Ulytau region's administration

    Overall, Kazakhstan’s livestock products could be exported to 42 countries, including the EU countries, Great Britain, Iraq, Iran, the U.S., Canada and others, according to Berdalin.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

     

    In his words, Kazakhstan and China have signed protocols on the export of slaughtered cattle, cattle hides, poultry meat, frozen, chilled, thermally processed pork, offal, thermally processed mutton, and goat meat

    “This year, an inspection was carried out by the People’s Republic of China of Kazakh enterprises regarding the possibility of exporting domestic products. The results of the inspection are to be released,” said the vice minister.

    In addition, a dossier has been submitted to the World Society for the Protection of Animals seeking recognition of the northwestern region as a foot‑and‑mouth disease-free territory. The granted disease‑free status has enhanced the export potential of domestic producers.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran’s Solico Group is set to build a dairy plant in Kazakhstan with an annual production capacity of 200,000 tons.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
