Saida Mirziyoyeva appointed as head of Uzbek President’s Administration

By the order of the Uzbek President, changes have been made to the structure of the Administration of the President. The position of the head of the President’s Administration was introduced. Saida Mirziyoyeva was appointed as the head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said the Uzbek President’s Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Saida Mirziyoyeva is a graduate of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, Tashkent State University of Law and Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2022, Mirziyoyeva served as the head of the Communications and Information Policy Sector of the Executive Office of the President. Later in 2023, she was appointed as the Assistant to the President.

