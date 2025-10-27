Sadyr Zhaparov to visit US at invitation of Donald Trump

According to Askat Alagozov, Press Secretary of the President, an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the summit was received and accepted with appreciation.

The Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic is currently carrying out the necessary preparations for organizing President Zhaparov’s working visit to the United States.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing sincere appreciation for the invitation to participate in the Central Asia–United States Summit to be held in Washington on November 6.