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    Sadyr Zhaparov launches bid to retain Kyrgyz presidency

    17:21, 10 November 2026

    President Sadyr Zhaparov submitted an application to the Central Elections Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyz Republic today, declaring his candidacy for the office of President of Kyrgyzstan as a self-nominated candidate, Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan, presidential election, Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo credit: Kabar

    As of November 10, 2026, CEC has received six applications from individuals seeking to run for the presidency.

    The deadline for the submission of candidacies for the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is November 13, 2026.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had registered 4.4 million voters ahead of the presidential election.

    Kyrgyzstan Elections Central Asia World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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