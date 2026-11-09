Kyrgyzstan registers 4.4 million voters ahead of presidential election

The commission announced that the preliminary lists will be displayed at 2,492 polling stations nationwide until November 18. Voters can also access the information through the official state portal, tizme.gov.kg.

Citizens can verify their inclusion in the voter register until January 12, 2027. They can do so by checking the website, visiting their assigned polling station, or calling the toll-free hotlines 1255 and 119.

Voters can also send their Personal Identification Number (PIN) via SMS to 119 to receive the number and address of their designated polling station. Both calls and text messages are free of charge.

Citizens who identify errors or inaccuracies in their voter information can submit correction requests through the "Voter's Cabinet" section of the tizme.gov.kg portal before the January 12 deadline.

Meanwhile, citizens who have not completed biometric registration are advised to visit a Public Service Centre to complete the necessary procedures.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kyrgyz CEC accredited 81 media outlets ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.