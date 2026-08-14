Sadyr Zhaparov confirms 2027 presidential bid

Speaking in an interview with journalist Ali Toktakunov, Zhaparov said: “I will run for another term.”

Zhaparov stressed that there will be no restrictions on candidates.

He also pledged to ensure a fair electoral process free from administrative pressure on employees of government agencies and state-run organizations.

“Those who wish to cast their votes in the elections are welcome. Nobody will face restrictions. The elections will be held transparently and in full accordance with the law,” said he.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

In June 2026, Jogorku Kenesh deputies passed the draft constitutional law "On Amendments to the Constitutional Law of Kyrgyzstan on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh." According to Speaker Marlen Mamataliev, shifting the election date is intended to boost voter turnout.