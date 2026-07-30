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    Kyrgyzstan to hold next presidential elections in Jan 2027

    07:55, 30 July 2026

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the Constitutional Law “On Election of the President and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The legislation, adopted by parliament on June 24, 2026, aims to improve the country’s electoral framework.

    The next presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

    Under the new law, voting days in the presidential and parliamentary elections will be treated as official holidays, regardless of employer ownership.

    Earlier, it June, Jogorku Kenesh deputies passed the draft constitutional law "On Amendments to the Constitutional Law of Kyrgyzstan on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh." According to Speaker Marlen Mamataliev, shifting the election date is intended to boost voter turnout.

     

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Elections Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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