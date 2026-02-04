EN
    S. Korea’s romantic comedy leads Netflix global rankings with 4.3 mln views

    09:41, 4 February 2026

    The romantic comedy “Can This Love Be Translated?” topped Netflix’s weekly non-English series chart for the second consecutive week, the streaming platform announced today, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Yonhap.

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The 12-part series drew 4.3 million views for the week ending February 1, ahead of “Single’s Inferno: Season 5” with 3.9 million views.

    Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the drama follows the romance between a globally famous actress and a multilingual translator who struggles to understand the language of emotions.

    Written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, who use Hong Sisters as their collective pen name, the series adds to their track record of hits including Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls.

    South Korean titles, including tvN’s office drama “Undercover Miss Hong” (No. 5, 1.6M views), SBS’s romantic drama “No Tail to Tell” (No. 6, 1.4M views), and ENA’s rom-com “I Dol I” (No. 9, 800K views), are also ranked among the top 10.

    To note, South Korean group BTS will stage a comeback show on March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to mark the release of its fifth studio album Arirang.

     

