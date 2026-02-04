S. Korea’s romantic comedy leads Netflix global rankings with 4.3 mln views

The 12-part series drew 4.3 million views for the week ending February 1, ahead of “Single’s Inferno: Season 5” with 3.9 million views.

Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the drama follows the romance between a globally famous actress and a multilingual translator who struggles to understand the language of emotions.

Written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, who use Hong Sisters as their collective pen name, the series adds to their track record of hits including Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls.

South Korean titles, including tvN’s office drama “Undercover Miss Hong” (No. 5, 1.6M views), SBS’s romantic drama “No Tail to Tell” (No. 6, 1.4M views), and ENA’s rom-com “I Dol I” (No. 9, 800K views), are also ranked among the top 10.

To note, South Korean group BTS will stage a comeback show on March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to mark the release of its fifth studio album Arirang.