The Producer Price Index (PPI), a key indicator of future consumer inflation, fell 0.1% in October from the previous month, reversing the 0.1% monthly increases recorded in both August and September, preliminary data showed.

The index had increased for 10 consecutive months from September 2025 before declining in July.

On an annual basis, however, producer prices rose 7.2% in October, easing from the 7.6% increase recorded in September.

The BOK attributed the monthly decline primarily to an 8.3% decrease in prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products. Increased supplies of fruit following favorable weather conditions, along with weaker demand for pork after the Chuseok holiday in September, contributed to the decline.

Meanwhile, prices of electricity, gas and water supplies increased by 0.2% in October compared with the previous month.

Prices of industrial goods, including petroleum and chemical products, also rose by 0.3% during the reporting period.

The domestic supply price index, which reflects changes in both producer and import prices, increased by 0.7% month on month in October, the central bank data showed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s exports had surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, driven by soaring demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.