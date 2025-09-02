S. Korea's President to deliver address at U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23

Lee is scheduled to deliver an address at the 80th session of the General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

"The Republic of Korea will share with the international community its experience of overcoming and recovering from a crisis of democracy, while presenting the government's vision and policies on key global issues, including the Korean Peninsula," Kang said, referring to South Korea's official name.

South Korea assumed the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council for September, its first time in 15 months. It is the country's fifth time holding the post since joining the United Nations in 1991.

As chair of the Security Council, Lee will preside over an open debate on Sept. 24 on artificial intelligence (AI), and its implications for global peace and security, Kang said, marking the first time a South Korean president has led such a session.

The meeting will address the impact of rapid advances in AI technology on international security and explore ways for the global community to coordinate responses.

Lee's participation is expected to reaffirm South Korea's standing as a "trusted partner" and bolster the nation's leadership on the international diplomatic stage, according to Kang.

