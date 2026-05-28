S. Korea’s President Jae Myung Lee calls for fair accommodation prices during BTS concert rush

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung warned that this shortsighted business approach could damage the city’s reputation and ultimately harm its economy.

“Busan seems to need reform as it is losing its image because of so-called price gouging related to BTS concerts,” Lee said during an event in the southeastern city.

His remarks came a day after RM and other BTS members addressed the issue during an online livestream. They said there was little they could do but expressed hope that businesses charging excessively high prices might “give it a break.” The group is scheduled to perform in Busan on June 12-13.

“It would significantly damage the image of the entire Busan if talk of accommodation price gouging resurfaces when it hosts a large-scale event,” President Lee warned.

He pointed to inhospitality, price gouging, and racial discrimination as examples of issues damaging the tourist industry, noting that overpricing by a few accommodations could ultimately impact the entire regional industry.

The president noted that prices are set by the market, but people are upset because businesses cancel existing reservations to accept new bookings at significantly higher prices.

Amid the controversy, temples, churches, and schools in Busan have stepped in to provide free or low-cost accommodations for visiting fans during the concert period.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BTS would broadcast its upcoming Busan concert from the “Arirang” world tour live in movie theaters in more than 80 countries.