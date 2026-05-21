BTS to stream Busan concert live in cinemas worldwide

According to BigHit Music, the second of the group’s two night shows, set for June 13 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, will be screened in over 3,800 theaters, giving fans a shared experience beyond borders. Due to time zone differences, audiences in North and South America and Europe will see delayed screenings within one to two days.

In South Korea, the event will be shown at major multiplex chains including CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox.

The Busan stadium previously hosted BTS in October 2022 during the city’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. This year’s concert coincides with the group’s 12th debut anniversary on June 13.

Launched last month in Goyang, the “Arirang” tour spans 85 shows across 34 cities worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that BTS had promised their fans a new stage experience with “Arirang” world tour.