S. Korea's National Assembly Speaker arrives in Mongolia for official visit

The Distinguished Guests were welcomed at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the State Great Khural Purevdorj Bukhchuluun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Republic of Korea Sukhbold Sukhee, Member of the State Great Khural and Head of the Mongolia-Republic of Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group Chinburen Jigjidsuren, and other officials.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. This official visit is important in expanding the “Strategic Partnership” between Mongolia and the Republic of Korea and strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The official visit aims at expanding bilateral relations and cooperation, deepening mutual understanding, maintaining the frequency of high-level visits and dialogue, and further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

