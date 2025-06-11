S. Korea's military suspends loudspeaker broadcasts against N. Korea in border area

The halt came a year after the military had resumed such propaganda broadcasts in June last year in response to North Korea's repeated launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border.

"The decision was made as part of efforts to carry out the promise of restoring inter-Korean trust and peace on the Korean Peninsula," a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said.

President Lee Jae-myung, who took office last week, has vowed to suspend anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns and loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea as he seeks to improve frayed inter-Korean relations.

As reported previously, nearly six out of ten South Koreans expected President Lee Jae-myung to do well on state affairs, a survey showed Monday.